Alavo modular, touch-free, behind-mirror handwash system
Last Updated on 14 Feb 2017
Overview
When space is at a premium, and energy efficiency is a priority, this modular, touch-free, behind-mirror handwash system from Dolphin has got all the answers - quick to install, easy to replenish, and a pleasure to use. Designed with input from architects, designers and clients, Alavo uses the latest technology – including infra-red sensor taps, foam soap systems and high-speed low energy dryers – to save time, water, energy, soap, space and money. As all-encompassing unit, Alavo leaves no mess on the floor and designers are free to add their own touches in the space it saves.
With everything fully integrated, the Alavo radical "plug and play" design also minimises time spent on installation: it's a natural fit in any modern washroom. And exceptionally easy to maintain and service, too.
