Construction Specialties - CS
Airfoil® architectural solar sun protection
Last Updated on 09 Jun 2016

The Airfoil® aluminium solar shading system is a culmination of sleek lines and blades.

Overview
Description

The Airfoil® aluminium solar shading system is a culmination of sleek lines and blades. The system not only enhances the aesthetic of a building but also reduces heat gain and glare within the building.

When combined with building such as glass, metal and stone the Airfoil® blades also enhance the quality and individuality of the building.

The benefits of Airfoil® include:

  • Solar protection
  • Noise absorption
  • Illuminated blades
  • Seamless integration

Even the most challenging and elegant façade systems can be easily integrated to include this unsurpassed range of system modules.

Contact
Display AddressEnfield, NSW

Unit 6 26-32 Cosgrove Rd

1300 272 602
