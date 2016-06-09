Airfoil® architectural solar sun protection

The Airfoil® aluminium solar shading system is a culmination of sleek lines and blades. The system not only enhances the aesthetic of a building but also reduces heat gain and glare within the building.

When combined with building such as glass, metal and stone the Airfoil® blades also enhance the quality and individuality of the building.

The benefits of Airfoil® include:

Solar protection

Noise absorption

Illuminated blades

Seamless integration

Even the most challenging and elegant façade systems can be easily integrated to include this unsurpassed range of system modules.