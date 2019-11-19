The fastest most energy efficient HEPA-filtered hand dryer.

Low energy. Low running costs.

The Dyson Airblade 9kJ hand dryer uses 9.1 kilojoules of energy per dry and costs just $19 a year to run in Eco mode.

Features & benefits:

Fleece-lined glass fibre HEPA filter. Captures 99.95% of particles4, including bacteria and viruses.

Dyson digital motor V4. Spins 75,000 times a minute5 to quickly and hygienically dry hands.

A power mode to suit your wash room

Select either the 900W Max mode or 650W Eco mode.



Less paper waste

The Dyson Airblade™ 9kJ hand dryer produces up to 85% less CO2 than paper towels6 and costs up to 99% less to run. Creating a better environment in your washrooms and the world outside.



Fast hand drying in 10 seconds

Our powerful digital motor spins at 75,000 rpm to shift 23 litres of air a second, for a 10-second dry time7 in Max mode.



Curved Blade™ design

Hygienically dries hands with clean air

Unlike some others, Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers feature HEPA filters which capture 99.95% of particles4, including bacteria and viruses.

Our quietest Dyson Airblade™ hand dryer yet

Acoustically engineered to reduce washroom noise.