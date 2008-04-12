Air Treatment Systems To Remove Odours And Enhance Air Quality By Sensaroma

Applications

Sensaroma’s advanced Air Treatment System technology allows you to control and enhance your indoor air quality through a combination of essential oils and patented computer controlled delivery systems. Sensaroma’s Air Treatment Systems are widely used around the world in hotels, casinos, retail and commercial environments, entertainment facilities, health and fitness centres etc, applications for this product are limited only by the imagination.



Recent Projects

• Hilton International Sydney

• Blacktown Workers Club

• Club Marconi

• Crowne Plaza Coogee Beach

• On trial at Star City Casino





Sizes

• Small compact Air Treatment Systems unit measuring 34cm x 34cm x 10cm

• Coverage up to 2000 cubic metres per unit





General Advantages

Sensaroma’s unique Air Treatment System products not only enhance any indoor area, but also eliminate offensive odours, leaving a delicious, subtle aroma.

Advanced technology ensures air treatment objectives are achieved at very low concentrations well below allergenic thresholds, uniform distribution and even diffusion of scent, without leaving deposits or residue in air conditioning ductwork.





