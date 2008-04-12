Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Odour Control Systems Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Air Treatment Systems To Remove Odours And Enhance Air Quality By Sensaroma
Air Treatment Systems To Remove Odours And Enhance Air Quality By Sensaroma

Air Treatment Systems To Remove Odours And Enhance Air Quality By Sensaroma

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Sensaroma’s advanced Air Treatment System technology allows you to control and enhance your indoor air quality through a combination of essential oils and patented computer controlled delivery systems.

Overview
Description

Applications
Sensaroma’s advanced Air Treatment System technology allows you to control and enhance your indoor air quality through a combination of essential oils and patented computer controlled delivery systems. Sensaroma’s Air Treatment Systems are widely used around the world in hotels, casinos, retail and commercial environments, entertainment facilities, health and fitness centres etc, applications for this product are limited only by the imagination.

Recent Projects
• Hilton International Sydney
• Blacktown Workers Club
• Club Marconi
• Crowne Plaza Coogee Beach
• On trial at Star City Casino


Sizes
• Small compact Air Treatment Systems unit measuring 34cm x 34cm x 10cm
• Coverage up to 2000 cubic metres per unit


General Advantages
Sensaroma’s unique Air Treatment System products not only enhance any indoor area, but also eliminate offensive odours, leaving a delicious, subtle aroma.
Advanced technology ensures air treatment objectives are achieved at very low concentrations well below allergenic thresholds, uniform distribution and even diffusion of scent, without leaving deposits or residue in air conditioning ductwork.


Contact
Display AddressIslington, NSW

8-12 Power St

02 4961 6185
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap