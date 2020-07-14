The Admiral Mini is inspired by uridan’s top selling urinal – the original uridan Admiral. The appearance and functionality are exactly as before, but the product footprint is reduced by 13 percent ensuring you can still have your product of choice, despite limited wall and floor space in amenities. The arrival of the Admiral Mini allows you to utilise this stunning urinal design, even in projects where space is at a premium.

Simple installation

Uridan urinals require only a simple connection to the sewer pipe - reducing installation and plumbing costs. No electrical installation costs apply as there are no sensors or electronic flush mechanisms. The products come complete with all parts required to set the urinal up ready for use. The Admiral Mini can be installed with a vertical or a horizontal waste.

Simple Maintenance

The maintenance procedure is simple. Simply flush the patented waste trap and refill with uriLOCK (a slightly scented, green, biodegradable mineral oil). The simple maintenance procedure greatly reduces the running cost of the uridan urinal compared to other waterless urinal brands. No service kits, or costly, hard-to-dispose-of replacement parts, inserts, deodorisers, mats or cubes are required.

Water & Cost Savings

Uridan waterless urinals have been saving water and improving sustainability ratings in commercial buildings across Australia since 2003. Uridan’s Admiral Mini is engineered to function without water, creating water savings and the associated embodied energy in commercial developments every day.

Product Specifications

The Admiral Mini is available in a sturdy fibreglass material with a strong gel coat. The urinal is available in white, grey or black colours. Special colours can be manufactured for larger quantities (15+ units).

Frequently specified for:

The Admiral Mini is ideal for use in commercial office towers, shopping centres, airports, universities, schools, entertainments centres, sporting facilities, pubs, clubs and restaurants.