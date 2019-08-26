Logo
HLS Healthcare Pty Ltd
Shower Area

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2019

Range of shower seats with height and sideways adjustability, adapting to the needs of the user. Also, removable when used with Track and Cover.

Range of shower seats with height and sideways adjustability, adapting to the needs of the user. Also, removable when used with Track and Cover.

Flexibility is not only about function, it’s also about aesthetic. Profilo Smart offer a range of 5 standard colours for the plastic inserts and a choice between 2 aluminium finishes, anodized or stainless steel.

Comfortable and hygienic product. The sitting cushion and backrest are made of XL EXTRALIGHT®, which means they are light, flexible and anti-bacterial, while the support areas are treated with an innovative anti-bacterial varnishing.

Display AddressRowville, VIC

67 Henderson Road

1300 931 893
