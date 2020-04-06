Supreme Adjustable System: Australia’s most flexible partitioning solution

The Supreme Adjustable System from Bris Aluminium is the ultimate office partitioning solution. Because this system adapts to different wall thicknesses, you can still achieve the same seamless, quality finish throughout your project.

Combining flexibility and quality, you can create a practical and stylish office fit out for any space with ease – with the added bonus of being able to move and reuse in the future.

You won’t be disappointed when you choose Bris Aluminium for your partitioning solutions as all of our products carry quality assurance certification ISO-9001.

Flexible and Reusable Partitioning System

This office partitioning system comes in a kit for easy assembly, and is suitable for office walls which are 70mm to 220mm thick.

Supreme Adjustable System Features:

All gap excesses are eliminated for a solid and square finish

Prolonged strength ensured due to 1.6mm aluminium extrusions

Powder coated or anodised finishes available

The adjustable aluminium frames can be reused again and again

Shipped in kit form for easy assembly

Architraves can be removed easily so the demountable aluminium frame can be accessed

Subcontractors can stand up the studs, sheet the walls with plasterboard or villa board and paint the walls. The subcontractor can then apply the adjustable frame to the door / glazing opening in the wall.



Indoor Applications for Adjustable System

Not only is our Adjustable System ideal for commercial offices and bathrooms, but it works brilliantly for residential projects too.

Here are just some examples:

Office partitioning - timber stud 90mm with plasterboard. The adjustable system even caters for wall cross sections measuring 150 to 170mm and 198 to 218mm. Bris Aluminium’s adjustable system gives you the flexibility to use multiple sheets of plaster for better sound proofing.

Bathrooms / Toilets - our adjustable system is ideal for walkways along and into bathroom areas where the wall thickness may vary at different ends where tiled sections may also be present.

Residential – one of the most common domestic application is in bedrooms. If you have timber studs, the adjustable system can wrap around the frame/wall as it’s a build as you go system.

Warehouses - designed for load bearing walls inside a warehouse, the adjustable frame can wrap around these wall types.



Bris Aluminium’s Supreme Adjustable System

For a high-quality, flexible office partitioning solution, sure to suit your commercial fit out, keep Bris Aluminium’s Supreme Adjustable System in mind.

Our experienced team can help you find the right solution from our extensive and customisable range of quality assured, certified products.