Adjustable Louvres and Commercial Aluminium Windows from The Sealeck Group

The Sealeck Group supply a range of windows including adjustable louvres, insect resistant windows, fixed and sliding windows, designed for business, industrial sites and medical facilities.

The Sealeck 200 Series Type W020 Extruded Aluminium Windows

The ideal selection for fitting adjustable louvres into metal clad, stud wall or masonry constructions.

In metal clad building applications, the frame provides both internal and external trim to internally flush and externally weatherproof the window

Clips are manufactured from injection moulded polypropylene and provide excellent draught resistance and silent operation

By combining the louvre system with a remote operator, high level windows can provide excellent natural ventilation, a popular commodity in modern building design

The Sealeck 200 Series Type W010 Extruded Aluminium Windows for Insect Resistance

The superior selection for fitting a typical fixed/sliding window into metal clad, stud wall or masonry constructions.

In metal clad building applications, the frame provides both internal and external trim to internally flush and externally offer a weatherproof window

By combining the fixed/sliding window system with high quality fly screening, the system is then capable of high level insect resistance, especially useful for remote area housing

Commercial windows from The Sealeck Group are suitable for offices, hospitals, aged care and education facilities and banks.