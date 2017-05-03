Altro XpressLay and Altro Cantata utilises Altro Adhesive-Free Technology for a quick fit without compromising on safety or durability. Altro Adhesive-free is a revolutionary technology applied to safety flooring. It features a studded surface on the underside of the safety floor. Its unique formulation allows the floor to lie flat and perform like a traditional adhered safety floor without the need for an adhesive.

With Altro double sided, moisture tolerant tape, the floor edges and joints are secured in place while being installed, coved and welded. With no adhesive, there is no drying time and no resulting odours. Allowing the subfloor to breathe, installations can be quicker and easier as no damp-proof membrane (DPM) is required. Using Altro Adhesive-free, you can halve installation time compared with a traditional installation.

Other benefits of adhesive-free flooring:

Remove, reuse, recycle

Enhanced cleanability

Smell and sound free

Overlay without uplift

Minimal waste

Phthalate- free

Eco- friendly

15 year life expectancy



Altro Wood Adhesive-free

By popular demand, Altro’s adhesive-free backing is now available across our most popular designs from the Altro Cantata™ and Altro Wood™ collections.

Enjoy ultra-fast installation times on products that look beautiful, with no compromise on safety, durability or cleanability. Installed directly on the slab, tiles* or vinyl, Altro Adhesive-free lays flat and stays flat. Walk on the floor the same day as installation and say goodbye to disruptive smells (and the resulting complaints) on site.

All backed by Altro’s industry leading 10-year guarantee, you can rest easy knowing that the product is 100% recyclable – use it, remove it, reuse it.

In a world first, you can now enjoy the best features of our most popular products, all rolled into one: