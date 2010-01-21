Add Value to Your Property with Cinajus Natural Stone Floors and Stone Walls

Enhance, maintains and increase the value of your property investment

Achieve a timeless look that is both architecturally and aesthetically pleasing

Choose from a range of colours, dimension sizes and finishes

All natural stone products are in stock and ready for immediate delivery

Customise to suit specific project requirements

Create a unique look with Cinajus natural building stone



Tuscan Limestone: Earthy tonal shades of yellow, used for internal and external floors and walls

Calibrated to ensure easy installation Pebbles: Available in a matt or polished finishes with rounded edges

Stone floors for your patio, balcony or driveway

Depending on the type of stone, some of the recommended applications include:

External and internal floors

External paving

Pool coping and surrounds

Internal and external walls

Patios and balconies

Use Cinajus natural stone materials for new homes, renovating or undertaking a commercial project.

Cinajus are specialists in importing, wholesaling and retailing of 100% Natural Stone Tiles, Stone Pavers and Stone Walls for homes, commercial projects and serving the building industry Australia wide.