Add Value to Your Property with Cinajus Natural Stone Floors and Stone Walls
Last Updated on 21 Jan 2010
Cinajus' natural stone pavers, tiles and wall claddings are reliable and stylish, boosting property values.
Overview
Description
Cinajus are specialists in importing, wholesaling and retailing of 100% Natural Stone Tiles, Stone Pavers and Stone Walls for homes, commercial projects and serving the building industry Australia wide.
Enhance, maintains and increase the value of your property investment
- Achieve a timeless look that is both architecturally and aesthetically pleasing
- Choose from a range of colours, dimension sizes and finishes
- All natural stone products are in stock and ready for immediate delivery
- Customise to suit specific project requirements
Create a unique look with Cinajus natural building stone
- Tuscan Limestone: Earthy tonal shades of yellow, used for internal and external floors and walls
- Torino Black Limestone: Non-slip, sedimentary rock found in blocks and then cut to size
- Sandstone: Very durable and weather resistant
- Midland Blue Limestone: Exfoliated finish on one side and RockFace finish on the other, visually appealing from any angle
- Kotah Limestones: Fine grained natural limestone which is the strongest and most versatile limestone in the world, non-slip and non-porous
- Basalto: A igneous rock which is found in blocks and then cut to size
- Cobblestones: Either handcut or machine cut and are available in Kotah Stone, Limestone, Granite and Sandstone
- Balmoral Basalt: Quarried from volcanic rocks, preferred material for indoors and outdoors, predominantly due to its hardness and strength
- Stackstone Quartzite: Ideal for internal and external wall cladding
- Travertine: Calibrated to ensure easy installation
- Pebbles: Available in a matt or polished finishes with rounded edges
Stone floors for your patio, balcony or driveway
Depending on the type of stone, some of the recommended applications include:
- External and internal floors
- External paving
- Pool coping and surrounds
- Internal and external walls
- Patios and balconies
- Driveways
Use Cinajus natural stone materials for new homes, renovating or undertaking a commercial project.