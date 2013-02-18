Logo
Add Style, Charm and Character to Living Areas with Bay Windows From Trend

Last Updated on 18 Feb 2013

Bring romance and tradition to contemporary homes with a range of Bay windows from Trend Windows and Doors

Overview
Description

Trend's bay windows enable you to put an individual touch to your home, whilst making the most of natural light. Aluminium Bay Windows feature three windows with one usually fixed in the centre, with either double hung, casement, sliding or awning either side

Renowned for their design and characteristic charm, aluminium bay windows add an air of warmth and elegance to your room without sacrificing practicality.

Trend Supply bay windows in the following ranges:

SYNERGY® Bay Windows

The synergy Bay window features an aluminium frame that is a cost-effective and durable solution to creating expansive views in residential homes. Trend Bay Windows can be designed around any combination in the Synergy range, giving you the ultimate in design flexibility.

WESTERN RED CEDAR Bay Windows

Western Red Cedar Bay Windows from Trend epitomise style, charm and character in residential homes that wish to emulate traditional feature style bay windows. The Western Red Cedar Bay Windows are available in a variety of combinations including Double Hung/Double hung/Double hung or Awning / Fixed / Awning.

MERANTI Bay Windows

Meranti Bay Windows from Trend highlight the charm and traditional appeal of the classic bay window with its soft wood look that is intimate and warm in winter whilst being light and airy in summer.

Available in awning, casement, double hung and sliding windows styles.

Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
