Add Style, Charm and Character to Living Areas with Bay Windows From Trend
Last Updated on 18 Feb 2013
Bring romance and tradition to contemporary homes with a range of Bay windows from Trend Windows and Doors
Overview
Trend's bay windows enable you to put an individual touch to your home, whilst making the most of natural light. Aluminium Bay Windows feature three windows with one usually fixed in the centre, with either double hung, casement, sliding or awning either side
Renowned for their design and characteristic charm, aluminium bay windows add an air of warmth and elegance to your room without sacrificing practicality.
Trend Supply bay windows in the following ranges:
SYNERGY® Bay Windows
The synergy Bay window features an aluminium frame that is a cost-effective and durable solution to creating expansive views in residential homes. Trend Bay Windows can be designed around any combination in the Synergy range, giving you the ultimate in design flexibility.
WESTERN RED CEDAR Bay Windows
Western Red Cedar Bay Windows from Trend epitomise style, charm and character in residential homes that wish to emulate traditional feature style bay windows. The Western Red Cedar Bay Windows are available in a variety of combinations including Double Hung/Double hung/Double hung or Awning / Fixed / Awning.
MERANTI Bay Windows
Meranti Bay Windows from Trend highlight the charm and traditional appeal of the classic bay window with its soft wood look that is intimate and warm in winter whilst being light and airy in summer.
Available in awning, casement, double hung and sliding windows styles.
Contact
