Add Extra Thermal and Acoustic Insulation with Carpet Underlay from Tontine™

Underlay is made from natural, recycled materials and is 100% biodegradable

is made from up to 90% recycled textiles, giving new life to fabric which would have ended up in landfill Wunderfelt® range of carpet underlay is made from jute or a mixture of jute and premium goat hair and is suitable for heavy duty commercial use

Underlay has excellent thermal and acoustic insulation properties

Incredibly comfortable underfoot

Very easy to install

Extends the life of your carpet

Tontine Fibres Wunderfelt® and Superfelt® premium range of carpet underlay are made from durable and renewable natural and recycled materials. They are designed to enhance the performance of your carpet year after year, whether for domestic or heavy duty commercial applications.All Tontine Fibres carpet underlay products meet the rigorous requirements of AS4288, and satisfy the requirements of the Australian Building Code and are certified by Eco-Specifier.