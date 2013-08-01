Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Tontine™ Insulation
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Add Extra Thermal and Acoustic Insulation with Carpet Underlay from Tontine™
Add Extra Thermal and Acoustic Insulation with Carpet Underlay from Tontine™
Add Extra Thermal and Acoustic Insulation with Carpet Underlay from Tontine™
Add Extra Thermal and Acoustic Insulation with Carpet Underlay from Tontine™
Add Extra Thermal and Acoustic Insulation with Carpet Underlay from Tontine™
Add Extra Thermal and Acoustic Insulation with Carpet Underlay from Tontine™
Add Extra Thermal and Acoustic Insulation with Carpet Underlay from Tontine™
Add Extra Thermal and Acoustic Insulation with Carpet Underlay from Tontine™

Add Extra Thermal and Acoustic Insulation with Carpet Underlay from Tontine™

Last Updated on 01 Aug 2013

Carpet Underlay for Thermal and Acoustic Insulation by Tontine Fibres

Overview
Description
Tontine Fibres Wunderfelt® and Superfelt® premium range of carpet underlay are made from durable and renewable natural and recycled materials. They are designed to enhance the performance of your carpet year after year, whether for domestic or heavy duty commercial applications.

Underlay is made from natural, recycled materials and is 100% biodegradable
  • Superfelt® range is made from up to 90% recycled textiles, giving new life to fabric which would have ended up in landfill
  • Wunderfelt® range of carpet underlay is made from jute or a mixture of jute and premium goat hair and is suitable for heavy duty commercial use
Underlay has excellent thermal and acoustic insulation properties
  • Incredibly comfortable underfoot
  • Very easy to install
  • Extends the life of your carpet
All Tontine Fibres carpet underlay products meet the rigorous requirements of AS4288, and satisfy the requirements of the Australian Building Code and are certified by Eco-Specifier.
Contact
Display AddressCoburg, VIC

50 Bakers Road

1300 554 424
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap