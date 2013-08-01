Add Extra Thermal and Acoustic Insulation with Carpet Underlay from Tontine™
Last Updated on 01 Aug 2013
Carpet Underlay for Thermal and Acoustic Insulation by Tontine Fibres
Overview
Description
Tontine Fibres Wunderfelt® and Superfelt® premium range of carpet underlay are made from durable and renewable natural and recycled materials. They are designed to enhance the performance of your carpet year after year, whether for domestic or heavy duty commercial applications.
Underlay is made from natural, recycled materials and is 100% biodegradable
- Superfelt® range is made from up to 90% recycled textiles, giving new life to fabric which would have ended up in landfill
- Wunderfelt® range of carpet underlay is made from jute or a mixture of jute and premium goat hair and is suitable for heavy duty commercial use
- Incredibly comfortable underfoot
- Very easy to install
- Extends the life of your carpet