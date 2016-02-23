Logo
Allplastics Engineering
Acrylic Couture lightweight plastic
Artistic colours and mesmerising effects, Acrylic Couture offers unprecedented appearance and depth.

Through unique nanoparticles within the acrylic, the material composition achieves radiant effects as well as shine, shimmer, light and shade.

The key features of the Acrylic Couture include:

  • 30 year guarantee of UV resistance and weathering
  • 100 year guarantee based on its high molecular density
  • “Cross-linked” polymers for higher resistance to scratching and many chemicals
  • Nanoparticles for efficient scattering and reflection of light

Acrylic Couture is the ideal choice to add something extra special to any application:

  • Gracefully reflects light
  • Reflects light and LED technology
  • Gives off radiant effects
  • Perfect for shine, shimmer, light, shade, colours and shapes

Acrylic Couture is stocked in a standard sheet size of 2400mm x 1000mm x 12mmt. Varying thicknesses and sizes are also available upon request.

DrawingBrochure
Allplastics Acrylic Couture product brochure

4.71 MB

Download
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 20/380 Eastern Valley Way

02 9417 6111
