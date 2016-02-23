Acrylic Couture lightweight plastic

Artistic colours and mesmerising effects, Acrylic Couture offers unprecedented appearance and depth. Through unique nanoparticles within the acrylic, the material composition achieves radiant effects as well as shine, shimmer, light and shade.

The key features of the Acrylic Couture include:

30 year guarantee of UV resistance and weathering

100 year guarantee based on its high molecular density

“Cross-linked” polymers for higher resistance to scratching and many chemicals

Nanoparticles for efficient scattering and reflection of light

Acrylic Couture is the ideal choice to add something extra special to any application:

Gracefully reflects light

Reflects light and LED technology

Gives off radiant effects

Perfect for shine, shimmer, light, shade, colours and shapes

Acrylic Couture is stocked in a standard sheet size of 2400mm x 1000mm x 12mmt. Varying thicknesses and sizes are also available upon request.