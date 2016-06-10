Acrovyn® wall and door protection

Construction Specialties offer a range of solutions for wall and door protection in the form of Acrovyn® 4000. Construction Specialties aim to maintain aesthetics and provide superior wall protection.

Acrovyn®4000 has a contemporary texture that will impress both designers and owners. The reduced surface texture is easier to clean and maintain than other peblette textures and also improves the colour consistency between endcap and profile.

Acrovyn is available in many colours including timber and metal varieties with the ability to embed any photo, graphic, artwork or branding.

The wall protection products are suitable for a range of applications:

Walls

Doors

Interior surfaces

Health sector

Retail environments

Commercial applications

Education projects

CS Acrovyn by Design protects interior walls & doors with complete design freedom allowing clients to showcase any photo, graphic, branding or artwork. Interiors will be both inviting and protected from scratches & bumps. Using corner guards, crash rails, wall sheeting, handrails, door frame protection & kickplates there are a number of ways to save on maintenance costs & repairs.

These solutions are a low-maintenance solution eliminate high maintenance costs and repairs. Acrovyn only takes regular cleaning and maintence to keep it looking immaculate for years and is 100% recyclable & totally free from PVC & PBTs.