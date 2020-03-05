Acoustic embossed panels from Woven Image

The embossed acoustic panel collection represents the latest innovation from Woven Image. This design-led collection embraces the trend towards tactile surfaces and three-dimensional textures, interweaving cutting-edge design with sustainability and commercial performance.

Available in three unique designs; Zen, Gem and Ion have been specially designed to provide a floor-to-ceiling acoustic solution for commercial interiors, and pattern match for continuous wall and double-height installations.

Gem is the latest design. Reminiscent of expanded mesh and netting, offset diamond-like shapes create a lattice-style impression across the panel.

Zen is a subtle rib pattern that mimics the lines and grooves of a Japanese zen garden, to evoke a sense of simplicity and calm. Echoing corrugated surfaces, such as timber slats and stainless-steel batons.

Ion’s design is more organic, with its angled facets and intriguing crystalline formations, that references the shapes of origami and folded paper.

These acoustic panels perform to commercial industry standards for interior wall linings, and achieve excellent environmental credentials, including Global GreenTagTM (GreenRate Level A), with the use of post-industrial waste streams and low VOC emissions. They are Red List Free and have published ingredient transparency with Declare, compliant with LEED v4.1 Building Product Disclosure and Optimisation credit requirements.

Features & benefits: