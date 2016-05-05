Acoustic and Non Acoustic sliding walls
Last Updated on 05 May 2016
Hufcor have both acoustic and non-acoustic sliding walls to provide both functional and effective operable and flexible wall systems.
Overview
Hufcor have both acoustic and non-acoustic sliding walls to provide both functional and effective operable and flexible wall systems. Space can be maximised to its potential; a sliding wall divides space and allows for multiple rooms to be created in either a cavity or surface slider.
Sliding walls are ideal for:
• Hotels and ballrooms
• Restaurants and cafes
• Offices, schools and universities
• Facilities with an emphasis on aesthetics
The cavity slider door enables a door to slide inside the wall allowing it be hidden away when not in use and keeping the floor space clear and unobstructed. The surface mounted slider enables a door to slide on one face of the wall.
The system series includes Series 5000 and Series 2000 and have the following benefits:
• Manual or electric operation
• Soft closing mechanism operation
• No floor tracks
• Self-activating retractable mechanism pressure seal option
• Option of 75mm or 45mm deep profiles
• Can include transparent or non-transparent material
• Available in a wide range of colours and finishes