Acoustic Soundproofing Products from Flexshield Pty Ltd

Acoustic Soundproofing Panels

Flexshield Pty Ltd is the leading manufacturer, supplier and installer for acoustic panel systems.Flexshield’s acoustic panel system is available in a prefinished ‘off white’ and is fire proof and will not support combustion.Acoustic enclosures, acoustic rooms and soundproof walls are simply erected by sliding and clipping the Sonic System acoustic panels into steel capping profiles. Being a modular `clip together` system, acoustic panels are easily disassembled and moved in the event of a rearrange or shift.Common applications include:All products are available quickly, supplied in a kit-form and are easy to install. Alternatively, Flexshield is happy to provide a complete measure and quote right through to supply and install service.All of Flexshield`s Sonic System acoustic panels have NATA accredit test results for Transmission Loss and Absorption.