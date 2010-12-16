Acoustic Soundproofing Products from Flexshield Pty Ltd
Sonic System Acoustic Soundproofing Panels are versatile, allowing for windows, doors and ventilation
Overview
Description
Acoustic Soundproofing Panels
Flexshield Pty Ltd is the leading manufacturer, supplier and installer for acoustic panel systems.
Flexshield’s acoustic panel system is available in a prefinished ‘off white’ and is fire proof and will not support combustion.
Applications for Sonic System Acoustic Soundproofing
Acoustic enclosures, acoustic rooms and soundproof walls are simply erected by sliding and clipping the Sonic System acoustic panels into steel capping profiles. Being a modular `clip together` system, acoustic panels are easily disassembled and moved in the event of a rearrange or shift.
Common applications include:
- Soundproof Enclosures
- Sound Rooms
- Engine Test Cells
- Dyno Booths
- Transformer Enclosures
- Acoustic Louvers
- Acoustic Doors
- Silencers
- Acoustic Screens
- Generator Enclosures
- Blower Enclosures
- Pump Enclosures
- Air Compressor Enclosures
- Air Conditioner Enclosures
- Attenuators
- Splitters
- Mobile Acoustic Panels
- Acoustic Dividing Walls
- Noise Rooms
All products are available quickly, supplied in a kit-form and are easy to install. Alternatively, Flexshield is happy to provide a complete measure and quote right through to supply and install service.
- Modular and Kit form
- DIY installation
- Installation service
- Flexible or rigid products
- Every situation covered
- NATA accredited test reports
- Extremely effective results
- Complete design service
- Noise level reports
- Reduced costs