Acoustic Insulation from Flexshield Pty Ltd
Last Updated on 16 Dec 2010
FlexMegasorber Acoustic Insulation is a safe and environmentally friendly alternative to insulation
Overview
Description
FlexMegasorber Acoustic Insulation from Flexshield, is a sound absorption material consisting of an unique sound absorbing facing and either an acoustic polyester wool or soundproof foam, depending on the application.
Benefits of the FlexMegasorber Acoustic Insulation
- Safe and environmentally friendly alternative to insulation
- Acoustic polyester or foam will not harm or irritate the skin and eyes
- Extremely simple and economical to install
- The unique fireproof facing provides an extremely strong and durable surface that is suited to all industrial applications without the need for costly perforated steel or timber protection
- The soundproof acoustic insulation is available with a peel and stick backing for very quick and effective installation or it can be supplied as a straight sheet or roll and fixed with a glue or other traditional methods
- Fireproof / fire resistance facing
- High temperature resistance facing material
- Designed for maximum noise absorption at low to mid frequencies (125Hz – 1,000Hz)
- Tough and durable facing, which is resistant to liquids, dusts and sprays
- Environmentally friendly with 100% recyclable acoustic polyester wool
- Long service life - will not deteriorate when exposed to hot and humid conditions
- No Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) issues
- Easy to install and low installation costs
- Low maintenances costs
Sound absorbing foam
- Fireproof sound absorbing facing – non flammable, will not ignite
- Optimised sound absorption at mid to low frequencies
- Hydrolysis resistant
- Tough and durable
- Resistant to dust and fluid splash
- Self-adhesive backing with high bonding strength
- Environmentally friendly
- Ease of application
- Reduces air-borne noise very effectively
- Product will not rot or powderise in hot and humid conditions
- Long service life
- Clean to handle and easy to cut
- Resists liquids, dusts and fluid sprays
- Low installation costs
- Acoustic lining for compressors, blowers, generator set enclosures
- Sound proofing lining of enclosures for machinery, equipment, electronic and electrical equipment
- Under bonnet insulators and interiors sound absorption for buses, trucks, cars and trains
- Acoustic Wall and ceiling linings for plant and equipment rooms
- Soundproof Wall and ceiling linings for commercial and industrial buildings such as factories, sports halls, schools, pump rooms, control rooms and so on
- Acoustic Ventilation or air duct lining
- Soundproof Generator enclosures
- Noisy Marine engine rooms
- Acoustic lining for HVAC ductwork
- Acoustic infill for silencers and louvres
- FlexMeagasorber is available in 1200mm x 2400mm Sheets or 20m rolls
- Thicknesses - 25mm/50mm/100mm
- Colours - Black/Grey/White/Sandstone