Acoustic Insulation from Flexshield Pty Ltd

Benefits of the FlexMegasorber Acoustic Insulation

Safe and environmentally friendly alternative to insulation

Acoustic polyester or foam will not harm or irritate the skin and eyes

Extremely simple and economical to install

The unique fireproof facing provides an extremely strong and durable surface that is suited to all industrial applications without the need for costly perforated steel or timber protection

The soundproof acoustic insulation is available with a peel and stick backing for very quick and effective installation or it can be supplied as a straight sheet or roll and fixed with a glue or other traditional methods

Durable, low maintenance polyester insulation



Fireproof / fire resistance facing

High temperature resistance facing material

Designed for maximum noise absorption at low to mid frequencies (125Hz – 1,000Hz)

Tough and durable facing, which is resistant to liquids, dusts and sprays

Environmentally friendly with 100% recyclable acoustic polyester wool

Long service life - will not deteriorate when exposed to hot and humid conditions

No Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) issues

Easy to install and low installation costs

Low maintenances costs

FlexMegasorber Acoustic Insulation from Flexshield, is a sound absorption material consisting of an unique sound absorbing facing and either an acoustic polyester wool or soundproof foam, depending on the application.

Sound absorbing foam

Fireproof sound absorbing facing – non flammable, will not ignite

Optimised sound absorption at mid to low frequencies

Hydrolysis resistant

Tough and durable

Resistant to dust and fluid splash

Self-adhesive backing with high bonding strength

Environmentally friendly

Ease of application

Reduces air-borne noise very effectively

Product will not rot or powderise in hot and humid conditions

Long service life

Clean to handle and easy to cut

Resists liquids, dusts and fluid sprays

Low installation costs

Soundproofing insulation for commercial and industrial applications

Acoustic lining for compressors, blowers, generator set enclosures

Sound proofing lining of enclosures for machinery, equipment, electronic and electrical equipment

Under bonnet insulators and interiors sound absorption for buses, trucks, cars and trains

Acoustic Wall and ceiling linings for plant and equipment rooms

Soundproof Wall and ceiling linings for commercial and industrial buildings such as factories, sports halls, schools, pump rooms, control rooms and so on

Acoustic Ventilation or air duct lining

Soundproof Generator enclosures

Noisy Marine engine rooms

Acoustic lining for HVAC ductwork

Acoustic infill for silencers and louvres

Technical specifications

FlexMeagasorber is available in 1200mm x 2400mm Sheets or 20m rolls

Thicknesses - 25mm/50mm/100mm

Colours - Black/Grey/White/Sandstone

Flexshield Pty Ltd has complete product data, samples and test results available.