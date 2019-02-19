Acoustic floor underlay: Up to 33dB reduction
Getzner Acoustic Floor Mat (AFM33) is widely used in high end applications to greatly reduce structural vibrations and footfall noise.
Overview
Description
Getzner AFM33 can be installed with or without a cement screed.
Features & Benefits:
- Low build up height (16mm)
- Easy to install
- Wide load range due to dimpled surface contact area
Applications include:
- High end apartments
- Hospitals
- Hotels
- Supermarkets
- Fitness centres