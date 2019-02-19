Logo
Acoustic floor underlay: Up to 33dB reduction

Last Updated on 19 Feb 2019

Getzner Acoustic Floor Mat (AFM33) is widely used in high end applications to greatly reduce structural vibrations and footfall noise.

Description

Getzner Acoustic Floor Mat (AFM33) is widely used in high end applications to greatly reduce structural vibrations and footfall noise.

Getzner AFM33 can be installed with or without a cement screed.

Features & Benefits:

  • Low build up height (16mm)
  • Easy to install
  • Wide load range due to dimpled surface contact area

Applications include:

  • High end apartments
  • Hospitals
  • Hotels
  • Supermarkets
  • Fitness centres

