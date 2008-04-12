Acoustic Coatings for Reverberation Control from Enviro Acoustics

Envirospray acoustic coating has been the chosen system in 5 Green Star Chilled beam buildings, the Sydney Superdome, ABC studios, The Olympic International Broadcasting House, Lucas Heights Nuclear Reactor and the world icon Sydney Opera House.



Superior Acoustic Coatings for Sound Absorption

A highly sound absorptive and elastic coating, Envirospray 300 can be directly spray applied up to150mm thick to a range of surfaces, such as metal, concrete, timber or plasterboard

Envirospray 300 is a proven superior acoustic coating that has no joints and has a carpet like textured visual finish

Available in two factory colours - Steel Grey and Off White Envirospray 300 may be site dyed to suit any architectural preference

Envirospray Installation Methodology

Envirospray 300 Acoustic Coating is pumped from up to 50 metres away to a two component spray gun, that injects an adhesive, while impacting the dry cellulose on to the treated surface

Unsprayed areas are masked and any overspray may simply be brushed away within 4 hours of application

Drying time for the Noise Absorbing Coating is 1 to 3 days with adequate ventilation

Envirospray 300 Providing a Safe Acoustic Coating

No special precaustions are required during installation of the Acoustic Foam

Envirospray 300 is certified safe and free of asbestos or man-made fibres, while creating only nuisance dust that is non-staining and easily contained

The use of standard disposal type dust masks is advised

No fumes or odours are created during the installation of Envirospray 300 Noise Reducing Coating

Ideal Acoustic and Thermal Applications

Applied to hard reflective surfaces to obtain superb NRC absorption for reverberation control at all frequencies

Used in combination with standard plasterboard (drywall) products to obtain tested wall systems with transmission loss ratings to Rw84

Sprayed directly to metal roofs to obtain unsurpasssed Rain Noise Attenuation, with excellent thermal ratings and condensation control

Pumped into wall and floor cavities at upto I 25kg/m3 to offer airborne noise attenuation, limited dampening of foot traffic and increased thermal efficiency

Theatres - Night Clubs - Loading docks - Multi Function Halls - Studio - Plantrooms -Restaurants - Auditoriums - Dog Kennels - Five-star Chilled beam buildings

Envirospray 300 is world recognised as a superlative acoustic performer for the control of reverberation and in transmission loss barriers.



