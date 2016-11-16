AcoustiSorb composite sound absorbing panel

Noise is a primary concern for all sorts of projects: residential developments, expansion of road and rail corridors, commercial and industrial loading docks, machinery, HVAC units and generators.

The AcoustiSorb panel is a simple and effective sound absorbing barrier, with the added benefit of a pleasing aesthetic look. Its great sound absorbing qualities enable engineers, designers and builders alike to overcome all noise attenuation challenges.

The panel can reach up to 4 meters high, with an NRC > 0.9. The surface of the panel is designed with a perforated face to absorb sound waves.

Some of the main AcoustiSorb features are: