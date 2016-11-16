AcoustiSorb composite sound absorbing panel
Last Updated on 16 Nov 2016
The AcoustiSorb panel is a simple and effective sound absorbing barrier, with the added benefit of a pleasing aesthetic look.
Overview
Noise is a primary concern for all sorts of projects: residential developments, expansion of road and rail corridors, commercial and industrial loading docks, machinery, HVAC units and generators.
The AcoustiSorb panel is a simple and effective sound absorbing barrier, with the added benefit of a pleasing aesthetic look. Its great sound absorbing qualities enable engineers, designers and builders alike to overcome all noise attenuation challenges.
The panel can reach up to 4 meters high, with an NRC > 0.9. The surface of the panel is designed with a perforated face to absorb sound waves.
Some of the main AcoustiSorb features are:
- Suitable for external and internal noise attenuation applications
- Pre-finished Aluminium body, ensuring a 50+ year design life
- Environmentally friendly materials and construction
- Up to 4 meters high
- Perforated outer core
- Lightweight and impact resistant