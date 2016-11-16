Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ModularWalls
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
AcoustiSorb composite sound absorbing panel
AcoustiSorb composite sound absorbing panel
AcoustiSorb composite sound absorbing panel
AcoustiSorb composite sound absorbing panel
AcoustiSorb composite sound absorbing panel
AcoustiSorb composite sound absorbing panel

AcoustiSorb composite sound absorbing panel

Last Updated on 16 Nov 2016

The AcoustiSorb panel is a simple and effective sound absorbing barrier, with the added benefit of a pleasing aesthetic look.

Overview
Description

Noise is a primary concern for all sorts of projects: residential developments, expansion of road and rail corridors, commercial and industrial loading docks, machinery, HVAC units and generators.

The AcoustiSorb panel is a simple and effective sound absorbing barrier, with the added benefit of a pleasing aesthetic look. Its great sound absorbing qualities enable engineers, designers and builders alike to overcome all noise attenuation challenges.

The panel can reach up to 4 meters high, with an NRC > 0.9. The surface of the panel is designed with a perforated face to absorb sound waves.

Some of the main AcoustiSorb features are:

  • Suitable for external and internal noise attenuation applications
  • Pre-finished Aluminium body, ensuring a 50+ year design life
  • Environmentally friendly materials and construction
  • Up to 4 meters high
  • Perforated outer core
  • Lightweight and impact resistant
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AcoustiSorb panel brochure

2.70 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKurnell, NSW

2A Clerke Place

02 95406666
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap