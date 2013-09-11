Access2 Fire Rated and Insulated Prestige Roof Access Hatches
Last Updated on 11 Sep 2013
All Access Roof Hatches for optimum safety
Overview
Description
All Access2 Roof Access Hatches are engineered with the best available materials; primarily aluminium or stainless steel to any grade to provide the ultimate in performance and also compliment the building.
Access2 Single roof access hatches, Double leaf roof access hatches or Fire Rated hatches are manufactured in aluminium with an optional polyester powder coated finish. Each SRH roof hatch is insulated against heat loss and condensation to maintain the thermal integrity of the building. Weighted sound reductions can also be incorporated.
The gas spring assisted opening lid is supported by heavy-duty aluminium hinges and features an integral ‘wrap over’ edge, incorporating
double unbroken EPDM seals. The up-stand has a purpose made flashing to accept the roof felt to make it weatherproof. The hatch also incorporates a safety hold open stay to prevent against accidental closure. Various locking options are available.
Access Product Specialists
Safemaster is the market leader in the innovative design and manufacture which incorporates those of the Access2 roof hatches, floor access covers and ladders, and almost any size can all be built to order. We specialize in offering clients the complete 'Access Package' as we are also able to offer ceiling and wall access panels.
Safemasters Access2 products are made to a modern design and manufactured in a high-tech environment to close tolerances. The standard access covers are constructed with a strong aluminium extrusion frame and feature a special gas spring assisted balanced action, making the opening and closing easy - and that means smoothly, efficiently and safely.