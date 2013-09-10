

The Access2 Engineered lightweight modular platform systems provide safe access to difficult locations, and provide an excellent leveled location for all plant and equipment on roofs, and high places. The platforms are engineered to suit individual locations, including a calculation to ensure the loads applied to any structure don’t exceed the calculated loads for such structures. The platforms are rated at 2.5kpa unless a greater capacity is required.



Access2 Engineered Platforms are designed to be self supporting and are available powder-coated to reduce the visual impact. While being engineered they are made from a modular design, which provides a cost effective platform solution, with no welding required on site.



The Access2 Modular Platforms low profile design for plant on roofs, keeps the units much closer to the roof deck, reducing the visual impact, therefore improving the overall appeal of the building. The lightweight design reduces the need for additional structural support and simplifies the construction of the building, but this clearly depends on what systems loads are being stationed on the platform. The platforms being aluminium means they are not subject to rust or rot.



These Access2 platforms are also available with louvers, to hide the equipment and provide a more aesthetically pleasing environment. Acoustic louvers are available to provide a sound reduction to prevent disturbance when the units are noisy.