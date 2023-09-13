In a world that is becoming more conscious about inclusivity and discrimination, Select Staging Concepts are the go-to Australian company that manufactures stage access ramps that are fully compliant to Australian Standards.

As we rightly become more and more inclusive, both new and existing stages require the facility to provide access for wheelchairs, the elderly and other people who may struggle getting up steps.

Select Staging Concepts design and manufacture ramps for not only it’s own portable stages but they can also retro-fit onto an existing fixed stage, or even a competitors stage – be warned, most of the imported portable stage brands do not make ramps that pass Australian Standards.

The core strength of the Select Staging Concepts unique aluminium extrusion ensures all our all-abilities Access Ramps are safe, secure and efficient. Every Access Ramp is specially designed to deliver a tailored solution for each client and comply with the stringent Australian Standards AS 1428.1 requirements for Disabled Access Ramps.

Each ramp includes all the requisite safety features including handrails, landing podiums, ramp starter and joiners.

Our Access Ramps are ideal for schools, government and corporate facilities, arts and museums. They can be easily installed by 2 people and dismantled when required.

Our team is very experienced in working with the client to design access ramps for specific situations, give us a call.