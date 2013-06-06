Logo
Abseil2 Engineered Davit System for Abseil, Access Solutions and Confined Spaces
Last Updated on 06 Jun 2013

Davit system designed for confined spaces and access solutions

Overview
Description
Abseil2 Engineered Davit Systems from Safemaster are custom designed to allow safe access to difficult to reach areas and confined spaces. Abseil2 Davit Systems components are interchangeable and designed to meet the specific requirements for a range of applications, providing rope access for rescue and confined space solutions.

​Abseil2 Systems include, but are not limited to:
  • Roof needles on track systems
  • Internal atrium access systems
  • Swinging stage systems
  • Removable davit arms with concealed base systems
  • Roof jockey systems
  • Confined space davit systems
Abseil2 Davit Systems are an ideal anchorage connector where temporary anchorages are required. Safemaster Davit Systems meet all current legislative requirements and fulfill the needs to achieve optimum safety performance when in use.

Applications of the Abseil2 System:
  • Fall protection
  • Height access
  • Confined space access
  • Abseil
  • Silo and tank access
  • Tower access
  • Signs
  • High rise buldings
The Davit mast and boom, used in conjuction with the CatchU range of winches and PPE, provide the necessary requirements for access solutions.

Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

40 Saggart Field Road

02 8796 9000
