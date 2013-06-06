Abseil2 Engineered Davit System for Abseil, Access Solutions and Confined Spaces
Davit system designed for confined spaces and access solutions
Overview
Description
Abseil2 Engineered Davit Systems from Safemaster are custom designed to allow safe access to difficult to reach areas and confined spaces. Abseil2 Davit Systems components are interchangeable and designed to meet the specific requirements for a range of applications, providing rope access for rescue and confined space solutions.
Abseil2 Systems include, but are not limited to:
Applications of the Abseil2 System:
- Roof needles on track systems
- Internal atrium access systems
- Swinging stage systems
- Removable davit arms with concealed base systems
- Roof jockey systems
- Confined space davit systems
- Fall protection
- Height access
- Confined space access
- Abseil
- Silo and tank access
- Tower access
- Signs
- High rise buldings