Ablaze Mirrors – more than just a reflection
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Thermogroup supply an extensive range of Mirrors with innovative design and anti-fog properties.

Overview
Description

Enhance the ambience of any bathroom, hallway or room of your home with an Ablaze Back-Lit Mirror. We have a number designs with a choice of warm or cool light on some models. We are able to custom manufacture backlit mirrors for projects, minimum orders apply.

Thermomirror™ EZ is a must for every bathroom. The ultra-thin de-mister pad provides a clear, condensation free mirror and comes in a range of practical sizes and shapes including rectangular, oval or round.

Magnifying and illuminated mirrors make shaving and make up application a whole lot easier. Available in chrome or gold plated finish, there is a practical and attractive mirror design to suit every bathroom
We also supply a range of art-décor and standard bathroom mirrors

Ablaze-Back-lit-Mirrors.jpgAblaze-Mirrors.jpg

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Ablaze Mirrors installation guide

1004.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Thermomirror data sheet

744.78 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Thermomirror EZ instructions

855.16 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressLeeton, NSW

PO Box 822

1300 368 631
