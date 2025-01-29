Ablaze Mirrors – more than just a reflection

Enhance the ambience of any bathroom, hallway or room of your home with an Ablaze Back-Lit Mirror. We have a number designs with a choice of warm or cool light on some models. We are able to custom manufacture backlit mirrors for projects, minimum orders apply.

Thermomirror™ EZ is a must for every bathroom. The ultra-thin de-mister pad provides a clear, condensation free mirror and comes in a range of practical sizes and shapes including rectangular, oval or round.

Magnifying and illuminated mirrors make shaving and make up application a whole lot easier. Available in chrome or gold plated finish, there is a practical and attractive mirror design to suit every bathroom

We also supply a range of art-décor and standard bathroom mirrors