AURA perimeter seal by Lorient
​AURA by Lorient

Last Updated on 23 Sep 2014

The AURA range embraces a selection of drop seals, perimeter seals, door bottom seals, threshold plates and ramps - all with strong design accents.

Description

The AURA® range embraces a discerning selection of drop seals, perimeter seals, door bottom seals, threshold plates and ramps - all with strong design accents. Every detail of the AURA® product range is considered and designed to integrate more successfully into beautifully designed doorsets and floors.

Along with a number of signature design details that feature within the AURA® range, the product passes through an extensive check list to ensure that it is of the highest quality design and can be utalised within the industry

  • Innovative
  • Aesthetic and embraces signature design features
  • Long-lasting rigorously tested for strength and endurance
  • Environmentally friendly

AURA® threshold plates and ramps incorporate hardwearing tread strips which deliver greater grip under foot. The unique reversible design provides either a smooth or ridged surface, depending on practical and aesthetic preferences.

The AURA range by Lorient is prided on its design capabilities and efficient usability. Lorient incorporate four main features to ensure they maintain the standard they have created for themselves

  • AURA Curve; unifies and creates a sophisticated visual aesthetic that also spreads and diffuses sound
  • Adjustable gaskets; flexible gasket design with the ability to deal with varying threshold gaps
  • Reversible tread; greater grip underfoot, unique reversible design provides either a smooth or ridged surface
  • Concealed fixings; fixings are hidden from view enhancing the finish and improving security and safety

All products are manufactured to Lorient’s exacting standards. AURA® perimeter seals and drop seals have been successfully tested for acoustic and smoke containment.

Display AddressManly Vale, NSW

Unit D15, 1 Campbell Parade

(02) 9907 6221
