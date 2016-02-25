ASKO’s commercial washers, dryers and dishwashers

ASKO’s commercial range offers robust, cost effective and reliable products. Their commercial range includes washers, dryers and dishwashers.

Washers

All washers in the ASKO commercial range are eco-friendly and can save as much as 70% of the washer’s electrical energy consumption.

28 program alternatives including a customisable wash cycle

Available with a coin slot option

Different wattages for different needs

Designed for less wear and tear to delicate items

Stainless steel outer drum for strength and quality

Dryers

ASKO commercial dryers are easy to use and offer precise drying.

Contributes to a good sound environment as its one of the quietest professional dryers

Program memory and jog dial for program selection

Heat pump provides significant energy savings

Specialised figure eight drying motion system

Double lint filter and self-cleaning condenser filter

Dishwashers

ASKO commercial dryers have low energy usage and low water consumption.

All models are eco-friendly and fulfil hygiene requirements

Flexible and dual crate baskets to meet quantity requirements

Quick but exceptionally effective 5 minute short program cycle option

Noise level of 47 dB(A) making them one of the quietest machines on the market

Turbo drying express system for faster and more effective drying

ASKO commercial machines fulfil professional user’s demands and are suitable for institutions and offices, salons and leisure facilities, cleaning companies, self-service laundries, health care, camping grounds, hotels, restaurants, marine and offshore applications.