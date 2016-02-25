ASKO’s commercial washers, dryers and dishwashers
Last Updated on 25 Feb 2016
Overview
ASKO’s commercial range offers robust, cost effective and reliable products. Their commercial range includes washers, dryers and dishwashers.
Washers
All washers in the ASKO commercial range are eco-friendly and can save as much as 70% of the washer’s electrical energy consumption.
- 28 program alternatives including a customisable wash cycle
- Available with a coin slot option
- Different wattages for different needs
- Designed for less wear and tear to delicate items
- Stainless steel outer drum for strength and quality
Dryers
ASKO commercial dryers are easy to use and offer precise drying.
- Contributes to a good sound environment as its one of the quietest professional dryers
- Program memory and jog dial for program selection
- Heat pump provides significant energy savings
- Specialised figure eight drying motion system
- Double lint filter and self-cleaning condenser filter
Dishwashers
ASKO commercial dryers have low energy usage and low water consumption.
- All models are eco-friendly and fulfil hygiene requirements
- Flexible and dual crate baskets to meet quantity requirements
- Quick but exceptionally effective 5 minute short program cycle option
- Noise level of 47 dB(A) making them one of the quietest machines on the market
- Turbo drying express system for faster and more effective drying
ASKO commercial machines fulfil professional user’s demands and are suitable for institutions and offices, salons and leisure facilities, cleaning companies, self-service laundries, health care, camping grounds, hotels, restaurants, marine and offshore applications.