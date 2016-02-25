ASKO laundry appliances

ASKO focus on durability and environmental sustainability and to bring this to fruition they have a range of laundry appliances that are highly functional. Their superb functionality of models offers innovation and functionality.

The range includes washing machines, tumble dryers, drying cabinets, hidden helpers laundry accessories.

Washing machines

Derived from commercial washing machine technology, SteelSeal ensures a more hygienic wash by eliminating rubber door seals that can degrade over time, trapping dirt and grime.

Quattro- four shock absorbing legs minimising vibration and operation noise

ActiveDrum- hourglass shaped lifting paddles that separate dirt and gravel

SensiSave- sensors to save energy and water by detecting the size of the washing load and adjusting accordingly

SteelSeal- A steel seal eliminates the need for a rubber seal that can trap dirt and grime, thus ensuring a more hygenic wash cycle

ASKO washing machines use stainless steel for both the inner and outer drums as they are more hygenic and last longer

Tumble dryers

A one-way tumbling process known as butterfly drying that is gentle on fabrics.

SensiDry- the dryer automatically detects when clothes are dry and switches off

Double lint filter- eliminates lint allowing a more efficient run cycle

Reversible door- hinge can be switched making the dryer is ideal for any laundry layout

Heat Pump- advanced heating technology ensures outstanding energy efficiency

Drying cabinets

Drying cabinets are effective and energy efficient as an alternative to a tumble dryer.

High capacity

Dry’s and warms clothes with less creases than a tumble dryer

Hidden helpers

ASKO’s range of laundry appliances and accessories can assist with small spaces all while being stylish and subtle.