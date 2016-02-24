ASKO kitchen appliances
Last Updated on 24 Feb 2016
ASKO offer an entire range of stylish and functional kitchen appliances.
Overview
ASKO offer an entire range of stylish and functional kitchen appliances. Their state of the art range includes dishwashers, ovens, cooktops, rangehoods and both indoor and outdoor refrigeration. Designed for a timeless appeal and meeting the highest quality demands, ASKO kitchen appliances will remain stylish and durable for years to come.
Ovens
- Built in ovens provide numerous options and possibilities
- Personalise the cooking space to suit your needs with multiple ovens
Cooktops
- Available in a variety of sizes and finishes
- A choice of ceramic, induction and gas heating
Rangehoods
- Can be utilised as a style statement
- Concealed or a slimline slide out rangehood
Dishwashers
- A more convenient alternative to hand washing
- Larger lower baskets to fit more and larger items
Outdoor Refrigeration
- Outdoor fridges are well equipped to withstand Australian conditions with a robust design
- Outdoor fridges and wine chillers not only practical, but they also double as a standout statement
Integrated Refrigeration
- Convertable drawer for added storage space as well as flexible compartments for storing varying sized items
- Dual refrigeration for creating differing climates across the area of the fridge
- Extendable beechwood racks for a gentler wine chilling experience
Kitchen appliances are always going to be an important part of any home whether it be a new building or an innovative renovation. ASKO kitchen appliances encourage style and design to take on a major role within your kitchen and their minimalist designs are sure to impress.