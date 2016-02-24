ASKO offer an entire range of stylish and functional kitchen appliances. Their state of the art range includes dishwashers, ovens, cooktops, rangehoods and both indoor and outdoor refrigeration. Designed for a timeless appeal and meeting the highest quality demands, ASKO kitchen appliances will remain stylish and durable for years to come.

Ovens

Built in ovens provide numerous options and possibilities

Personalise the cooking space to suit your needs with multiple ovens

Cooktops

Available in a variety of sizes and finishes

A choice of ceramic, induction and gas heating

Rangehoods

Can be utilised as a style statement

Concealed or a slimline slide out rangehood

Dishwashers

A more convenient alternative to hand washing

Larger lower baskets to fit more and larger items

Outdoor Refrigeration

Outdoor fridges are well equipped to withstand Australian conditions with a robust design

Outdoor fridges and wine chillers not only practical, but they also double as a standout statement

Integrated Refrigeration

Convertable drawer for added storage space as well as flexible compartments for storing varying sized items

Dual refrigeration for creating differing climates across the area of the fridge

Extendable beechwood racks for a gentler wine chilling experience

Kitchen appliances are always going to be an important part of any home whether it be a new building or an innovative renovation. ASKO kitchen appliances encourage style and design to take on a major role within your kitchen and their minimalist designs are sure to impress.