ASKIN Interiors: Internal wall and ceiling panels

ASKIN Performance Panels internal walls and ceilings capture the very essence of modern architecture, complimented by superior spanning and its aesthetically pleasing look.

From suspended ceilings to fire rated walls, ASKIN’s internal walls and ceilings have limitless applications to suit everyday lifestyle needs.

Some applications include:

Spray booths

Agricultural sheds

Trafficable ceilings

Suspended ceilings

Partition walls

Fire rated walls

Wine storage

Office fit outs

Portable buildings

Residential



ASKIN Interior Panel Widths

All Interior Wall Profiles are available in a standard width of 1200mm modules. Variable panel widths between 600mm – 1200mm available upon request, subject to minimum order quantity (MOQ).

ASKIN Roofing Panel Lengths

All panels are manufactured to length +/-5mm, as determined by handling, design and transportation up to a max of 25 meters.

ASKIN Interior Panel Thickness

Standard thicknesses available range from 50mm to 250mm in multiples of 25mm (300mm available upon request). Variable panel thicknesses available upon request, subject to MOQ.

ASKIN Interior Panel Skins

Panel skins are available with a choice of finishes:

Colorbond

Colorbond Permaguard

Colorbond XIP

Colorbond Metalic

Colorbond Ultra

Zincalume

304 2B Stainless Steel

Aluminium

Colorbond Stainless Steel

HPS200 Ultra



ASKIN Interior Panel Core

Depending on the Performance requirements, the core of ASKIN Interior Panel can be either;