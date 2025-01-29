ASKIN Interiors: Internal wall and ceiling panels
ASKIN Performance Panels internal walls and ceilings capture the very essence of modern architecture, complimented by superior spanning and its aesthetically pleasing look.
Overview
From suspended ceilings to fire rated walls, ASKIN’s internal walls and ceilings have limitless applications to suit everyday lifestyle needs.
Some applications include:
- Spray booths
- Agricultural sheds
- Trafficable ceilings
- Suspended ceilings
- Partition walls
- Fire rated walls
- Wine storage
- Office fit outs
- Portable buildings
- Residential
ASKIN Interior Panel Widths
All Interior Wall Profiles are available in a standard width of 1200mm modules. Variable panel widths between 600mm – 1200mm available upon request, subject to minimum order quantity (MOQ).
ASKIN Roofing Panel Lengths
All panels are manufactured to length +/-5mm, as determined by handling, design and transportation up to a max of 25 meters.
ASKIN Interior Panel Thickness
Standard thicknesses available range from 50mm to 250mm in multiples of 25mm (300mm available upon request). Variable panel thicknesses available upon request, subject to MOQ.
ASKIN Interior Panel Skins
Panel skins are available with a choice of finishes:
- Colorbond
- Colorbond Permaguard
- Colorbond XIP
- Colorbond Metalic
- Colorbond Ultra
- Zincalume
- 304 2B Stainless Steel
- Aluminium
- Colorbond Stainless Steel
- HPS200 Ultra
ASKIN Interior Panel Core
Depending on the Performance requirements, the core of ASKIN Interior Panel can be either;
- Fire rated XFLAM core
- Flame retardant expanded polystyrene manufactured to Standard AS1366.3
- Fire rated Polyisocyanurate core
- Fire rated Mineral Wool core