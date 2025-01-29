ASKIN Exteriors: External foam wall and facade panels

Designed to provide insulated and air-tight connections, the ASKIN external foam wall panels and facade panels has had proven performance for decades. Its uses and abilities are only limited by the creativity and imagination of the designer.

With an enormous range of colours, prints and profiles to suit any commercial or residential application, the ASKIN Facade panel is a stand out choice. ASKIN is passionate about architectural design and is supported by technical and development teams that continue to innovate and ensure delivery of high quality and exceptional service to our building partners.

Some applications include:

Sports arenas

Residential

School University Facilities

High Rise Apartments

Hospitals

Data Facilities

Shopping centres

Medical centres

Aquatic centres

Sunshades

Awnings



ASKIN Exterior Panel Widths

All Facade / Exterior Wall Profiles are available in a standard width of 1200mm modules. Variable panel widths between 600mm – 1200mm available upon request, subject to minimum order quantity (MOQ).

ASKIN Exterior Panel Thickness

Standard thicknesses available range from 50mm to 250mm in multiples of 25mm (300mm available upon request). Variable panel thicknesses available upon request, subject to MOQ

ASKIN Exterior Panel Skins

Panel skins are available with a choice of finishes:

Colorbond

Colorbond Permaguard

Colorbond XIP

Colorbond Metalic

Colorbond Ultra

Zincalume

304 2B Stainless Steel

Aluminium

Colorbond Stainless Steel

HPS200 Ultra



ASKIN Exterior Panel Core

Depending on the Performance requirements, the core of ASKIN Exterior Panel can be either;