AS1428.1 compliant door furniture by Gainsborough Hardware

Last Updated on 04 Nov 2016

Gainsborough Hardware offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of disabled door furniture compliant with AS1428.1.

Gainsborough Hardware offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of disabled door furniture compliant with AS1428.1. There are multiple styles and finishes available to suit most commercial applications.

The range includes high popular and aestheic designs for the perfect finishing touch to new construction and fitout. The range encompasses levers and knobs on round rosettes and square backplates.

These highly durable products are provided with a warranty and a fire safety rating.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Gainsborough Hardware architectural range brochure

25.21 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

31-33 Alfred St

131418
