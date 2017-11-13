ARCPANEL Smartek Panel: Combines contemporary design, high strength & durability

The complete sustainable, highly durable prefabricated roofing and wall cladding solution that’s quick and easy to install.

Fully Integrated Roof and Wall Cladding System

ARCPANEL Smartek Panels combine aesthetic, innovative design, with high strength, durability, thermal insulation and have exceptional spans available for roof pitches as low as 2 degrees. Smartek Panels can be in straight and large curved panel configurations to produce an outstanding architectural feature and provide increased interior space. The Smartek Panels can achieve significant cantilevers, in some applications up to 40% the actual back span and this unique system eliminates the need for complex, expensive roof structures. The lightweight ARCPANEL Smartek Panels are easily handled on site, achieving faster and lower cost installation and construction.

Unique Design & Construction

ARCPANEL Smartek Panel pre-fabrication starts with a contemporary looking trapezoidal profile high quality Colorbond steel on the top and bottom sheets, both bonded to a profiled fire-retardant EPS-FR insulation core. The panel yields high strength resulting in large spans and cantilevers along with a high insulation value. Standard ratings from R2.4 to R4.8 can easily be achieved. After the panels are fixed in place, there is virtually no maintenance required other than the occasional wash down. On site time spent fitting trusses, eave linings, plasterboard, battens, insulation lining, roof sheeting and painting, is eliminated when using ARCPANEL Smartek Panel system.

Key Features and Benefits

Available panel thickness: 100mm, 125mm, 140mm, 175mm and 200mm

Achieve up to 10.2m unsupported spans can reduce expensive support structures, roof trusses & beams

NCC/BCA certified product for compliance peace of mind

Straight and large curved panel configurations, suitable for most architectural designs

Superior standard thermal ratings up to R4.8 are achieved

Dependant on the design, cantilevers of up to 40% the actual backspan can be achieved

Rapid installation makes the Smartek Panel system a clear winner over traditional roof construction

Pre-finished top sheet - extensive range of Colorbond steel colours available, Colorbond Ultra, Zincalume finish

For further information call us 1300 200 004, email us info@arcpanel.com.au or visit us arcpanel.com.a