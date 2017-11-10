ARCPANEL Ecotek Panel: The complete sustainable low pitched roofing solution that's quick to install

The complete sustainable roofing solution that’s quick and easy to install.

Fully Integrated Roofing Systems:

ARCPANEL Ecotek Panel system combines aesthetic, innovative design, with high strength, durability and excellent thermal insulation. ARCPANEL Ecotek Panels can also be curved to produce an outstanding architectural feature and provide increased interior space. Ecotek Panels can achieve significant cantilevers, in some applications up to 40% of the actual back span and this unique system eliminates the need for complex, expensive roof structures. The lightweight Ecotek Panels are easily handled on site, achieving faster, lower cost installation.

Unique Design & Construction:

ARCPANEL Ecotek Panel system pre-fabrication starts with a Trimdek topside and Corrugated underside Colorbond steel sheeting, bonded to both sides of a profiled fire-retardant EPS-FR insulation core. The Ecotek Panel yields high strength resulting in large spans and cantilevers along with a high insulation value. Standard ratings from R1.7 to R6.1 can easily be achieved. The strength of this construction means that the Ecotek Panel system is suitable for use in cyclonic conditions. After the Ecotek Panels are fixed in place, there is virtually no maintenance required other than the occasional wash down of soffits. Straight, large curved panels can be manufactured using Colorbond steel, Colorbond Ultra, Stainless Steel, Zincalume and special Xtreme material finish.

On site time spent fitting trusses, eave linings, plasterboard, battens, insulation lining, roof sheeting and painting, is eliminated when using ARCPANEL Ecotek Panel systems.

Suitable for residential, commercial, stadiums, sports & recreational, amenity & walkways, schools and daycare project applications.

Key Features and Benefits:

Achieve up to 12.0m unsupported spans can reduce expensive support structures, roof trusses & beams

Suitable for use in cyclonic wind conditions

NCC/BCA CodeMark certified product for compliance peace of mind

Fire Rated to NCC/BCA Group 1 - Roof and wall lining material

Suitable for Bush Fire Prone Areas – up to BAL29

Straight, bull nose, curved and multi-curved configurations, suitable for most architectural designs

Superior standard thermal ratings up to R6.1 are achieved using the Custom Panel

Dependant on the design, cantilevers of up to 40% the actual backspan can be achieved

Rapid installation makes the Custom Panel system a clear winner over traditional roof construction

Pre-finished top and bottom sheet - extensive range of Colorbond steel colours available, Colorbond Ultra,

Stainless - Steel, Zincalume and special Xtreme material finish

For further information call us 1300 200 004, email us info@arcpanel.com.au or visit us arcpanel.com.a