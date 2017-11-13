ARCPANEL Aquatek Panel: Outstanding corrosion resistance for aquatic environments

The complete sustainable, highly durable roofing solution that’s quick and easy to install.

Fully Integrated Roof and Wall Cladding System

ARCPANEL Aquatek Panel combines aesthetic, innovative design, with high strength, durability and excellent thermal insulation. ARCPANEL Aquatek Panels can be curved and multi-curved to produce an outstanding architectural feature and provide increased interior space. The Aquatek Panel can achieve significant cantilevers, in some applications up to 40% the actual back span and this unique system eliminates the need for complex, expensive roof structures. The lightweight ARCPANEL panels are easily handled on site, achieving faster and lower cost installation and construction.

Unique Design & Construction

ARCPANEL Aquatek Panel system pre-fabrication starts with high quality Colorbond steel on the top sheet with corrugated aluminium on the bottom sheet, both bonded to a profiled EPS-FR core. The panel yields high strength resulting in large spans and cantilevers along with a high insulation value. Standard ratings from R1.7 to R6.5 can easily be achieved. The top sheet roof profile is available in Trimdek (suitable from 2 degree roof pitch) or Corrugated (suitable from 5 degree roof pitch) profiles. After the panels are fixed in place, there is virtually no maintenance required other than the occasional wash down. On site time spent fitting trusses, eave linings, plasterboard, battens, insulation lining, roof sheeting and painting, is eliminated when using ARCPANEL Aquatek Panel roof system.

Key Features and Benefits

Achieve up to 8.8m unsupported spans can reduce expensive support structures, roof trusses & beams

Designed for aquatic centers, marine and other severe / harsh corrosive environments

NCC/BCA certified product for compliance peace of mind

Fire rated and tested to NCC/BCA Group 2 - roof and wall lining material

Suitable for Bush Fire Prone Areas – up to BAL29

Straight, curved and multi-curved configurations, suitable for most architectural designs

Superior standard thermal ratings up to R6.5 are achieved

Dependant on the design, cantilevers of up to 40% the actual backspan can be achieved

Rapid installation makes the Aquatek Panel system a clear winner over traditional roof construction

Pre-finished top sheet - extensive range of Colorbond steel colours available, Colorbond Ultra, Zincalume and special Xtreme material finish

Pre-finished bottom sheet available in Aluminium sheeting with a range of colours and PVdF coating system

