ARBS 2018: Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Building Services Trade Exhibition
Last Updated on 12 Jan 2018
ARBS is Australia’s only international trade exhibition for the HVAC & R and building services industries.
Overview
Description
ARBS is Australia’s only international trade exhibition for the HVAC & R and building services industries.
The 2018 exhibition in May will host over 350 exhibitors, and welcome in excess of 8,000 visitors. It will be an opportunity to consolidate your supplier contacts, network with industry colleagues and keep up with all the latest news, views and events.
Who should attend?
- Consultants, contractors, architects, agents, builders
- Designers, developers, distributors, educators
- Engineers (consulting, design, hospital, hotel and plant)
- Engineering companies, equipment sellers (trade and retail)
- Manufacturers, maintenance companies, mechanics
- Property managers, plumbers, project managers, processors
- Self-employed operators, specifiers, students, technicians
- Principal purchasers, business operators, decision makers and product end users
ARBS 2018 will take place between 8 and 10 May at ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour.
Contact
Display AddressHawker, NSW
PO Box 40180412 114 490
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC
Level 3, 1 Elizabeth Street03 8623 3014