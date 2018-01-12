ARBS 2018: Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Building Services Trade Exhibition

ARBS is Australia’s only international trade exhibition for the HVAC & R and building services industries.

The 2018 exhibition in May will host over 350 exhibitors, and welcome in excess of 8,000 visitors. It will be an opportunity to consolidate your supplier contacts, network with industry colleagues and keep up with all the latest news, views and events.

Who should attend?

Consultants, contractors, architects, agents, builders

Designers, developers, distributors, educators

Engineers (consulting, design, hospital, hotel and plant)

Engineering companies, equipment sellers (trade and retail)

Manufacturers, maintenance companies, mechanics

Property managers, plumbers, project managers, processors

Self-employed operators, specifiers, students, technicians

Principal purchasers, business operators, decision makers and product end users

ARBS 2018 will take place between 8 and 10 May at ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour.