Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ARBS
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ARBS 2018: Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Building Services Trade Exhibition
ARBS 2018: Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Building Services Trade Exhibition

ARBS 2018: Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Building Services Trade Exhibition

Last Updated on 12 Jan 2018

ARBS is Australia’s only international trade exhibition for the HVAC & R and building services industries.

Overview
Description

ARBS is Australia’s only international trade exhibition for the HVAC & R and building services industries.

The 2018 exhibition in May will host over 350 exhibitors, and welcome in excess of 8,000 visitors. It will be an opportunity to consolidate your supplier contacts, network with industry colleagues and keep up with all the latest news, views and events.

Who should attend?

  • Consultants, contractors, architects, agents, builders
  • Designers, developers, distributors, educators
  • Engineers (consulting, design, hospital, hotel and plant)
  • Engineering companies, equipment sellers (trade and retail)
  • Manufacturers, maintenance companies, mechanics
  • Property managers, plumbers, project managers, processors
  • Self-employed operators, specifiers, students, technicians
  • Principal purchasers, business operators, decision makers and product end users

ARBS 2018 will take place between 8 and 10 May at ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour.

Contact
Display AddressHawker, NSW

PO Box 4018

0412 114 490
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 3, 1 Elizabeth Street

03 8623 3014
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap