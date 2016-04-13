Logo
High Pressure Laminate
High Pressure Laminate

AEON™ Enhanced laminate

Last Updated on 13 Apr 2016

Wilsonart® makes a high-pressure laminate surface for every need; made to endure everything from spills to fire damage.

Overview
Description

Wilsonart® makes a high-pressure laminate surface for every need. Made to endure everything from spills to fire damage.

With hundreds of designs to choose from, including woodgrains, abstracts, and solids, you're certain to find the perfect solution for your project. Wilsonart® high pressure laminate designs are available in various finishes - from traditional matte and glossy finishes to abstract textures.

Wilsonart® AEON ™ delivers a surface solution with unique scratch and scruff resistance characteristics without compromising design flexibility. The unique strength and wear resistance of AEON™ Enhanced Performance Laminate sees it being used in high-wear areas for both horizontal and vertical applications. Backed with a 15 year limited warranty, AEON™ Enhanced Performance is made only by Wilsonart® and is only available in Wilsonart® Laminates.

