Detailed image of non-combustible timber finish aluminium finish cladding
Detailed product image of non-combustible timber finish aluminium internal cladding
Facade image of non-combustible timber finish aluminium system
Hall interior of non-combustible timber finish aluminium panels
Multi-residential apartment with non combustible timber finish aluminium panels
Office interior with non combustible timber look aluminium ceiling and wall panels
QLD residential home with non-combustible timber look aluminium cladding
Aliwood: A non-combustible timber finish aluminium system

Last Updated on 15 Aug 2018

AliWood have created many innovative aluminium systems finished in a durable woodgrain look or powder coat finish and are constantly looking ahead to bring new designs for future projects and innovative concepts.

Overview
Description

AliWood are the experts in Aluminium Wood look products with over 13 years' experience. They have created many innovative aluminium systems finished in a durable woodgrain look or powder coat finish and are constantly looking ahead to bring new designs for future projects and innovative concepts for a variety of building requirements and are created for easy installation, minimal maintenance and amazing aesthetics!

All AliWood products are manufactured to Australian standards in a controlled factory environment. All designs are made to exact specifications, and stringently tested and certified to Australian Standards.

Key Features:

  • Non-Combustible
  • Ideal Timber Substitute
  • Easy Installation
  • Zero Maintenance
  • Variety of Colour
  • Sustainable
  • Rot & Pest resistant
  • Versatile
  • Lightweight
  • Mould Resistant
  • Hidden Fixing system

Applications:

  • Residential Application
  • Commercial Application
  • Health/Aged Care Facilities
  • Educational Institutions
  • Hospitality Sector
  • Fit Outs
  • Retail & Shopping Centres
  • Bush Fire Prone Areas

Product Range:

Visit the website for more information.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AliWood 15mm Clip-On Series Installation Manual

3.40 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AliWood 50mm Clip-On Series Installation Manual

3.66 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AliWood Cladding Installation Manual

4.95 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDeer Park, VIC

1029 – 1035 Ballarat Road

03 9361 9999
