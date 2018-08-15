Aliwood: A non-combustible timber finish aluminium system
Overview
AliWood are the experts in Aluminium Wood look products with over 13 years' experience. They have created many innovative aluminium systems finished in a durable woodgrain look or powder coat finish and are constantly looking ahead to bring new designs for future projects and innovative concepts for a variety of building requirements and are created for easy installation, minimal maintenance and amazing aesthetics!
All AliWood products are manufactured to Australian standards in a controlled factory environment. All designs are made to exact specifications, and stringently tested and certified to Australian Standards.
Key Features:
- Non-Combustible
- Ideal Timber Substitute
- Easy Installation
- Zero Maintenance
- Variety of Colour
- Sustainable
- Rot & Pest resistant
- Versatile
- Lightweight
- Mould Resistant
- Hidden Fixing system
Applications:
- Residential Application
- Commercial Application
- Health/Aged Care Facilities
- Educational Institutions
- Hospitality Sector
- Fit Outs
- Retail & Shopping Centres
- Bush Fire Prone Areas
Product Range:
