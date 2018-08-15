Aliwood: A non-combustible timber finish aluminium system

AliWood are the experts in Aluminium Wood look products with over 13 years' experience. They have created many innovative aluminium systems finished in a durable woodgrain look or powder coat finish and are constantly looking ahead to bring new designs for future projects and innovative concepts for a variety of building requirements and are created for easy installation, minimal maintenance and amazing aesthetics!

All AliWood products are manufactured to Australian standards in a controlled factory environment. All designs are made to exact specifications, and stringently tested and certified to Australian Standards.

Key Features:

Non-Combustible

Ideal Timber Substitute

Easy Installation

Zero Maintenance

Variety of Colour

Sustainable

Rot & Pest resistant

Versatile

Lightweight

Mould Resistant

Hidden Fixing system



Applications:

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Health/Aged Care Facilities

Educational Institutions

Hospitality Sector

Fit Outs

Retail & Shopping Centres

Bush Fire Prone Areas



Product Range:

Visit the website for more information.