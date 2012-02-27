6 Star Energy Efficient and Environmentally Friendly Tapware Range from RBA
Stylish and reliable stainless steel or chrome-plated brass commercial tapware from RBA Group.
RBA supply the most water efficient tapware on the market, earning a 6 star rating at 1.7 litres per minute.
Commercial tapware by RBA is hygienic, energy efficient and dependable. With the highest possible water rating and a 2 year warranty, RBA have the ideal solution for all your tapware requirements.
Economical and environmentally friendly world class tapware
- Reliable and durable tapware is factory tested to 100,000 cycles
- Sensor tapware, ideal for the food and medical industries where hygiene is a priority
- Basin or wall mounted tapware to match your decor and specifications
- Stainless steel or chrome-plated brass, available in a polished or satin finish to suit your personal preference and enhance your bathroom design
- Unique options include: 7, 15, 30 seconds time flow tapware, manual override, sensor operation, self closing tapware and push button operation
