6 Star Energy Efficient and Environmentally Friendly Tapware Range from RBA

Economical and environmentally friendly world class tapware

Reliable and durable tapware is factory tested to 100,000 cycles

Sensor tapware, ideal for the food and medical industries where hygiene is a priority

Basin or wall mounted tapware to match your decor and specifications

Attractive and functional tapware ideal for any commercial application

Stainless steel or chrome-plated brass, available in a polished or satin finish to suit your personal preference and enhance your bathroom design

Unique options include: 7, 15, 30 seconds time flow tapware, manual override, sensor operation, self closing tapware and push button operation

RBA supply the most water efficient tapware on the market, earning a 6 star rating at 1.7 litres per minute.Commercial tapware by RBA is hygienic, energy efficient and dependable. With the highest possible water rating and a 2 year warranty, RBA have the ideal solution for all your tapware requirements.