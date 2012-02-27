Logo
6 Star Energy Efficient and Environmentally Friendly Tapware Range from RBA

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2012

Stylish and reliable stainless steel or chrome-plated brass commercial tapware from RBA Group.

Overview
Description
RBA supply the most water efficient tapware on the market, earning a 6 star rating at 1.7 litres per minute.

Economical and environmentally friendly world class tapware
  • Reliable and durable tapware is factory tested to 100,000 cycles
  • Sensor tapware, ideal for the food and medical industries where hygiene is a priority
  • Basin or wall mounted tapware to match your decor and specifications
Attractive and functional tapware ideal for any commercial application
  • Stainless steel or chrome-plated brass, available in a polished or satin finish to suit your personal preference and enhance your bathroom design
  • Unique options include: 7, 15, 30 seconds time flow tapware, manual override, sensor operation, self closing tapware and push button operation

Commercial tapware by RBA is hygienic, energy efficient and dependable. With the highest possible water rating and a 2 year warranty, RBA have the ideal solution for all your tapware requirements.

Contact
Display AddressOatley, NSW

PO Box 30

1300 788 778
Postal AddressSpringwood, QLD

3374 Pacific Hwy

1300 788 778
Postal AddressEast Hawthorn, VIC

103 Camberwell Rd

1300 788 778
