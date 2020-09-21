In collaboration with leading designers from across the globe, the new 3M™ DI-NOC™ Matte Series offers trend-setting patterns that will give you even more ways to create stunning visual effects on a variety of surfaces.

3M™ DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes can be applied to a wide variety of surface materials, allowing infinite creativity. With the addition of Suede, Dry Wood and Solid Colour new patterns that incorporate the latest trends, more than 1,000 different designs are now available.

Suede Matte (SU-MT)

Create a suede-like soft-touch feeling with this 3M exclusive series that enhances the possibility of the design. The colour variation covers monotone, greige, and brown range.

Dry Wood Matte (DW-MT)

Reproducing the texture of raw wood by the matte coating technology. Basic walnut and oak patterns with some rustic designs are included.

Solid Colour Matte (PS-MT)

The new colours are chosen to be the base colour of the interior. The range includes monotone, beige and new-neutral.

Matte Matters

Decorative films usually have unique shine and gloss that comes from the material. This Matte series solves the contradiction of matting material with its shine and gloss using 3M's unique technology. It also provides fingerprint & scratch resistance, overcoming weak points of normal matte finishing, and it has superior maintainability compared to existing matte finish represented by paint.

3M™ Matte Coating Technology focuses on: