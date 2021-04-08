Logo
3D Formlabs Printer
3D Printers & Additive Manufacturing 3D Filament
3D Printers & Additive Manufacturing Colour Kit
3D Printers & Additive Manufacturing Full System
3D Printers & Additive Manufacturing Nextengine

Formlabs 3D printers

Last Updated on 08 Apr 2021

Print detailed parts with a stunning surface finish that aren't possible with other desktop printers.

Description

Print detailed parts with a stunning surface finish that aren't possible with other desktop printers.

The Formlabs Form 3 is the industry's leading desktop SLA (stereolithography) 3D printer. The SLA process involves depositing a liquid resin which is cured, or hardened, into a solid material by the application of laser light.

As an authorised Formlabs Australian distributor, Emona will provide you with factory trained technical support and service to cover your Formlabs investment.

A Guide to 3D Printing

5.12 MB

Download
Display AddressCamperdown, NSW

Test Instruments Sales & Technical Service/Calibration Centre 78 Parramatta Rd

(02) 9519 3933
