Formlabs 3D printers
Last Updated on 08 Apr 2021
Print detailed parts with a stunning surface finish that aren't possible with other desktop printers.
Overview
The Formlabs Form 3 is the industry's leading desktop SLA (stereolithography) 3D printer. The SLA process involves depositing a liquid resin which is cured, or hardened, into a solid material by the application of laser light.
As an authorised Formlabs Australian distributor, Emona will provide you with factory trained technical support and service to cover your Formlabs investment.
