Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
AquaStep-Nydree
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Feature an Abrasion Resistant Coating and a Sound Reducing Cavity
Aquastep� Flooring 100% Waterproof and easy to keep clean
No rotting, splintering or warping
Aquastep Laminate Floorboards are ideal for bathrooms
Feature an Abrasion Resistant Coating and a Sound Reducing Cavity
Aquastep� Flooring 100% Waterproof and easy to keep clean
No rotting, splintering or warping
Aquastep Laminate Floorboards are ideal for bathrooms

100% Waterproof Laminate Floorboards from Aquastep-Nydree®

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2013

AquaStep® Laminate Wood is 100% Waterproof, anti slip and carries the highest fire rating, making it the ideal choice for your home.

Overview
Description
AquaStep® is the latest innovation in laminate timber flooring. AquaStep’s® unique waterproof and acoustic properties eliminate water, moisture and sound problems commonly associated with timber floorboards.

100% waterproof, scratch resistant and anti slip floor boarding
Completely waterproof, anti slip (R10), with the highest fire rating available. Other key features include:

  • No rotting, splintering or warping
  • AC rated, suitable for light commercial flooring
  • Eco-friendly wood flooring made from recycled materials and is recyclable
  • Ideal flooring option for the kitchen, bedroom, lounge, laundry or bathrooms
  • Incredibly easy to fit and install
  • Easy to clean and maintain with soap and water
  • Available in 15 different timber floor shades
Ideal for internal flooring within your home or commercial premises including light to medium commercial flooring within shops and offices.

AquaStep® is hygienic, simple to clean and achieves an EO test result on formaldehyde emissions.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AquaStep 100% Waterproof ECO Flooring Brochure

476.71 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AquaStep Flooring Specifications

24.32 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AquaStep Flooring Volatile Organic Compounds free

427.34 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorth Parramatta, NSW

584 Church St

0488 070 731
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap