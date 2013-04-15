100% Waterproof Laminate Floorboards from Aquastep-Nydree®
AquaStep® Laminate Wood is 100% Waterproof, anti slip and carries the highest fire rating, making it the ideal choice for your home.
Overview
Description
AquaStep® is the latest innovation in laminate timber flooring. AquaStep’s® unique waterproof and acoustic properties eliminate water, moisture and sound problems commonly associated with timber floorboards.
100% waterproof, scratch resistant and anti slip floor boarding
Completely waterproof, anti slip (R10), with the highest fire rating available. Other key features include:
AquaStep® is hygienic, simple to clean and achieves an EO test result on formaldehyde emissions.
- No rotting, splintering or warping
- AC rated, suitable for light commercial flooring
- Eco-friendly wood flooring made from recycled materials and is recyclable
- Ideal flooring option for the kitchen, bedroom, lounge, laundry or bathrooms
- Incredibly easy to fit and install
- Easy to clean and maintain with soap and water
- Available in 15 different timber floor shades
