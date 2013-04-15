100% Waterproof Laminate Floorboards from Aquastep-Nydree®

100% waterproof, scratch resistant and anti slip floor boarding

No rotting, splintering or warping

AC rated, suitable for light commercial flooring

Eco-friendly wood flooring made from recycled materials and is recyclable

Ideal flooring option for the kitchen, bedroom, lounge, laundry or bathrooms

Incredibly easy to fit and install

Easy to clean and maintain with soap and water

Available in 15 different timber floor shades

AquaStep® is the latest innovation in laminate timber flooring. AquaStep’s® unique waterproof and acoustic properties eliminate water, moisture and sound problems commonly associated with timber floorboards.Completely waterproof, anti slip (R10), with the highest fire rating available. Other key features include:Ideal for internal flooring within your home or commercial premises including light to medium commercial flooring within shops and offices.AquaStep® is hygienic, simple to clean and achieves an EO test result on formaldehyde emissions.