Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
hungarian memorial bullet holes
shareShare

Are bullet-holes in architecture beautiful? This American seems to think so

American Fox News host Tucker Carlson has some interesting views on Hungarian architecture, claiming it is a reminder of ‘how bad it can get’ and that Americans don’t understand ‘how bad it can get’.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

20 Aug 2021 2m read View Author

tucker-carlson-praises-hungarian-architecture-1732009480.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

American Fox News host Tucker Carlson has some interesting views on Hungarian architecture, claiming it is a reminder of ‘how bad it can get’ and that Americans don’t understand ‘how bad it can get’.

Visiting the country to interview Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the political commentator gave a public address that praised the European country’s architecture, saying that it ‘uplifts’.

hungarian architecture bullet holes

"I wish I lived in a city full of bullet holes in the building because every morning you look at them and you think to yourself, it could be really bad because it's been really bad. There's a lot at stake," he says.

The American says the damaged buildings serve as a reminder to make wise, sober, long term decisions or else you could wind up with more bullet holes."

Carlson was quick to point out the differences between the built environment within Hungary to the United States, describing the atypical glass and steel buildings within his home country as ‘dehumanising’.

"Dehumanizing is the act of convincing people that they don't matter, that they are less significant than the larger whole, that they are not distinct souls, that they are not unique, that they are not created by God, that they are merely putty in the hands of some larger force that they must obey," he says.

tucker carlson

Carlson cites the work of Modernist pioneer Mies van der Rohe, making claims that the work of the architect is oppressive.

"Mies van der Rohe architecture was designed to send that message not to uplift, but to oppress. And it is very noticeable and this is never noted in the United States, which unfortunately over time has had its aesthetic sense dulled. We've been told it's not important.”

Gesturing to the bullet holes lodged in the Gothic buildings as ‘small arms scars’, Carlson says there are few buildings in the United States that share a common visual that serve as "a very useful reminder" to the horrors of war not fully appreciated by younger generations.

"There's not a passion to study what happened before in a place that you're building anew. Right? Right. So we don't have a sense of that. So I love your bullet holes. Let me just say, I'm probably the only visitor to your nation has complimented your small arms and artillery scars.

“The buildings are pretty. The architecture uplifts.”

To view the video in full, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap