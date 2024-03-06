The shortest month of the year brought no shortage of major built environment news.

We figured we haven’t done one of these in a while, so here is your chance to catch up! Here’s our top 10 articles for the month that was February 2024.

Lochhead listed among Australia Day honours

Eminent architect and urbanist Helen Lochhead has been celebrated amongst the 2024 Australia Day Honours List, awarded an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in recognition of her exceptional contributions to architecture, urban design, education, and professional organisations.

Read more here.

Sibling Architecture awarded almost $190K to study sensorially-sensitive design

Australian architectural practice Sibling Architecture has been awarded a grant of $189,680 by Creative Victoria to conduct research into sensorially-sensitive architectural design of spaces that cater to neurodivergent and sensorially diverse people.

More info here.

NSW Government reveals masterplan for third CBD

The NSW Government has unveiled the masterplan for its future third CBD at Bradfield. The masterplan, which sets out a framework for future developments, will shape the future of a business district set to deliver 20,000 jobs and 10,000 new homes.

Read more here.

Williamson to lead the west as Government Architect

Emma Williamson has been officially unveiled as Western Australia’s new Government Architect, tasked with providing design leadership and strategic advice to enhance the state’s built environment as she succeeds Rebecca Moore after three years of service.

Williamson’s career to date can be read about here.

Councils turn on NSW’s plan for increased density

NSW Premier Chris Minns’ vision for transport-oriented developments across Sydney has come under friendly fire from local government, with two Labor councils of the opinion that the developments would result in a reduction of living standards.

Read more about the opposition here.

Inside the restoration of the White Bay Power Station

The restoration and rebuilding of the White Bay Power Station has been officially completed by FDC, marking the finish of a 40-year journey from electrical facility to cultural institution.

Read more about the historic restoration here.

Is this what comes next for the quintessential car park?

Genton’s design for a car park at Berwick in Melbourne’s south-east seeks to reimagine safety and transparency, bucking typical trends of car park design.

Read more about the revolutionary build here.

Arcadia opens Geelong studio, unveils new Principal

Arcadia’s rapidly expanding influence on Victoria’s built and natural environment has been enhanced further with the announcement of a new Geelong studio and its third Principal in Victoria, Elly Russell (pictured centre).

Read up on the new studio and Principal here.

High-quality Indigenous housing top of the list on AIA’s Budget submission

The Australian Institute of Architects’ (AIA) 2024 Federal Budget submission to the Albanese Government centres around the Housing Australia Future Fund, calling for an additional $4 billion to be allocated towards First Nations co-designed social housing.

Read more about the submission here.

Albanese backs Hassell’s Perth BTR vision

Hassell’s designs for Perth’s latest build-to-rent complex have received high praise, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirms his government will work alongside the DevelopmentWA to bring the development to life.

Read all about the project here.