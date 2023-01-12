The NSW Government’s multi billion dollar investment into health and hospitals to 2025-26 has seen an unprecedented number of developments and redevelopments come about in both metropolitan and regional areas.

The continued investment has given architects the ability to craft first-rate healthcare facilities for patients who require support. Some redevelopments are seeing hospitals consolidated or relocated completely, with communities to benefit from high-end, innovative healthcare models provided by the medical facilities.

We provide an update here regarding three hospitals in New South Wales currently under construction: Nepean, Shellharbour and Rouse Hill.

Nepean Hospital Redevelopment

Construction of the BVN-designed Nepean Hospital redevelopment is a step closer, following the announcement of CPB Contractors being tasked with the construction of the second stage.

The hospital will provide world-class healthcare for the Western Sydney region, with the second stage of the redevelopment will feature a new intensive care unit, in-centre renal dialysis unit, medical imaging and nuclear medicine services, additional in-patient units and consolidate a number of buildings and services into the one.

The external public spaces, designed by Arcadia in conjunction with BVN, will provide the hospital with a clear identity and entry, with the spaces to be better connected for pedestrians.

“In addition to a second state-of-the-art clinical services building we’re delivering a community health centre in Soper Place, right in the heart of Penrith, where locals can easily access integrated health care and mental health services for families and young people at home and in the community,” says Member for Penrith Stuart Ayres.

The first stage of the redevelopment, which opened last year features a new emergency department, 18 birthing suites, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 16 operating theatres and more than 200 beds, in contemporary and bright in-patient units. Construction will commence in the coming weeks.

Shellharbour Hospital Redevelopment

Recently released renders of the new Shellharbour Hospital at Dunmore outline the aims of COX Architecture and STH Health Architecture for the south coast community.

The contemporary glazed facade’s colour scheme is reminiscent of the landscape. The new facility will provide emergency and critical care, mental health, medicine and surgery, rehabilitation and ambulatory care for the community without the need to venture away from the area.

Sat within the existing contours of the site, tree-lined walking paths, meeting places and reflection points will boost wellbeing of staff, patients and visitors.

"The new Shellharbour Hospital will be bigger and better with expanded services in beautiful surrounds and, importantly, the facility will be future-proofed for the community,” says Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

The $700 million hospital is anticipated to be completed in 2028.

Rouse Hill Hospital

Technology and innovation is the key to HDR’s design for the $300 million Rouse Hill Hospital. Connected to the Rouse Hill Masterplan – of which the practice created – the hospital will be connected to public transport and pedestrian networks.

A masterplan released by Health Infrastructure for the hospital revealed that alternative, patient-focused care pathways predicated on choice, individualisation and flexibility are required.

“Across the planning, design and delivery process, we will place the patient, community and staff experience at the centre, all while considering how the environment will interact with the end user,” says Joe Mihaljević, HDR Director of Health in NSW.

“For example, the permeability of the ground floor plane will connect the activity of the new Rouse Hill Hospital with the landscape provided by the site and imbue a sense of openness, healing, and connection to Country and community.”

Innovative care models for patients include:

One Health urgent and emergency care that means a co-located emergency department, urgent care centre and general practitioner services with access to pathology, pharmacy and medical imaging services

One Health short stay care medical assessment services (up to 48 hours) for patients requiring further investigation, stabilisation and direction to an appropriate care pathway

InTouch Care which will provide digital healthcare connectivity across all settings including the hospital, the community and in the home, and Prehabilitation, Rehabilitation and Lifestyle Medicine which delivers therapy, education and interventions that support management of chronic conditions and improving health outcomes.

For more information regarding all three hospitals, visit www.health.nsw.gov.au.

Images: NSW Government