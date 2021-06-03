The Sustainability Awards is Australia’s most preeminent program that recognises outstanding work in sustainable architecture and design. With categories covering people, projects and innovations, the Awards is unparalleled in its scope and unwavering in its commitment to shine a light on the excellence prevalent in every part of our industry. Through the Sustainability Awards, we promote an agenda of considered design, where the achievements of the present set the standard for our shared future.

We are proud to officially open the awards for 2021! We encourage all pioneers of sustainability to put forward their recent work for consideration by our esteemed jury and to help shine a spotlight on the future of Australian design.

entries close July 28.

Tell me more! Why enter?

Building Australia’s Future

With each passing year, the need for progressive, innovative and thoughtful design becomes increasingly important. Celebrating designs which embody sustainable principles is essential in moving our wider design vernacular towards a more sustainable, ethical and considerate narrative. This is your opportunity to showcase your leadership and take your place amongst Australia’s best and brightest

Raise your Profile

Receive premium coverage across our entire media network including Architecture & Design and Indesign magazines, social, website and e-newsletters. You’ll also join industry leaders and experts at the prestigious awards gala and education day.

Simple entry process

Our simplified entry process saves you time and effort in submitting your work!

Who should enter?

The Leaders

Are you someone who strives for progressive design? Now is your time to shine and raise your profile in the architecture and design community.

Emerging Sustainable Architect/Designer

Lifetime Achievement

Women in Sustainability

The Innovators

Innovative design practices and processes are key to setting a standard for sustainability in design practices, processes and products. At the Sustainability Awards, we put these innovations centre stage.

Green Building Material

Smart Building Ideas

The Projects

The Sustainability Awards celebrates a range of outstanding Australian projects that cover all scales of architecture.

Commercial Architecture (Large)

Commercial Architecture (Small)

Education & Research

Multi-Residential Dwelling

Single Dwelling (New)

Single Dwelling (Alteration)

Adaptive Reuse (Alteration / Addition)

Public, Urban & Landscape

