A stunning regeneration of historic Prague

London-based design firm Heatherwick Studio will take on its first project in the Czech Republic – the regeneration of an important site in Prague.

The project will involve restoring a historic 18th century riding hall as well as a number of surrounding buildings, and the creation of new retail, office and public spaces.



Savarin Riding Hall. Image credit: Heatherwick Studio and Pixelflakes.

The aim is to bring new life to the city, creating a unique new destination for shopping and work.

Three new buildings will be created to frame a public courtyard and the existing riding hall. Stepped green terraces and staircases will be included to allow people to walk up to the top of the buildings and look out upon the city.



Savarin Arcade. Image credit: Heatherwick Studio

It was important for the architects to consider how the new additions would connect with the historic architecture, as well as how the surrounding courtyards and passages work together to highlight the heritage buildings. According to the architects, the public realm will be joined to the central heart of the site, creating a physical and mental connection between the courtyards, passages and buildings, both old and new.