NUDES straw bale school Malawi
Stunning straw bale school design in Malawi

Indian architecture studio NUDES has revealed its vision for a secondary school in Malawi, made almost entirely from straw bales.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

03 May 2019 1m read View Author

straw-bale-school-design-Malawi-1732011919.png

NUDES straw bale school Malawi ladders

The design is in response to the brief for modularity, incremental expansion, deployment and sustainable technology. It includes a crucial “ladder” component intended to explore the relationship between indoors and outdoors.

Local materials such as straw bale cubes will be stacked, including some voids for light and ventilation. The system could also use earth and terracotta.

The structure is intended to be easy to repair and encourage local construction practices.

NUDES straw bale school Malawi classroom

The school will include classroom spaces, administration spaces, computer rooms, a library and laboratory or research space. There will also be space for animals and residential accommodation for students and teachers.

Image credit: NUDES

