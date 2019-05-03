Stunning straw bale school design in Malawi

Indian architecture studio NUDES has revealed its vision for a secondary school in Malawi, made almost entirely from straw bales.

The design is in response to the brief for modularity, incremental expansion, deployment and sustainable technology. It includes a crucial “ladder” component intended to explore the relationship between indoors and outdoors.

Local materials such as straw bale cubes will be stacked, including some voids for light and ventilation. The system could also use earth and terracotta.

The structure is intended to be easy to repair and encourage local construction practices.

The school will include classroom spaces, administration spaces, computer rooms, a library and laboratory or research space. There will also be space for animals and residential accommodation for students and teachers.

Image credit: NUDES