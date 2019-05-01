The Independent Certification process has been streamlined with new software co-developed by Arcadis and RedEye.

Independent Certification provides certainty to complex projects, particularly where varied public, private and community stakeholders are involved.

The new software will streamline communication and automate routine tasks to efficiently manage daily certification and monitoring activities, providing certainty in delivery.

The co-developed platform has been leveraged for Independent Assurance Services including Independent Certification, Verification and Review. Supported by RedEye technology, Arcadis says it can provide superior value to clients through improved visibility, collaboration, and efficiency in completing design package review and construction surveillance.

“Through our partnership with RedEye, our clients have benefitted from increased visibility and confidence in design and construction certification and reporting,” says Stephen Uhr, client and innovation director at Arcadis Asia Pacific.